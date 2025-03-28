Expand Brueggen You Some Fun!!! by GRD 'Brueggen You Some Fun!!!' by GRD

Gary Brueggen, nicknamed Wisconsin's Concertina Kid, already has a heritage as a veteran polka bandleader of his Ridgeland Dutchmen, mixing Czech, Slovenian and German influences in an easygoing, hard driving style across numerous albums dating before the turn of the 21st century. But, as the evidenced by his current band, comprised of family, and the pun on his last name for his latest long-player, it appears he is pioneering a new niche in old time music: dad polka.

That's no insult because Brueggen You Some Fun!!! lives up to its name. His wife and their kids, ages 7 to 14, serve to keep up the same kind of ethnic variety has become The Ridgeland Dutchmen's stock in trade. Brueggen's singing voice sounds like that of a proud papa who just happened to get together with his family for an especially prolific jam session. Fun as it is to hear him sing of beer, his sweetheart, etc., daddy's little 10-year-old girl, Matti, is hot on her parent's heel in stealing the show. She has a precocious charm that could make her competition for current polka queens like Molly B. And Barefoot Becky in a few years. It's tough not to smile when Pappa Brueggen and his kin whip up their brand of Fun.

Listen to and purchase Brueggen's music here.