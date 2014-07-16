Bryan Cherry: Black Holes

×

Although Bryan Cherry shifted his billing from bandleader to soloist, his way of overlaying genres atop each other hasn’t changed a bit. The Milwaukee singer/guitarist moves all over the place stylistically within the course of the five songs comprising Black Holes . Cherry’s restless versatility makes any song as apt for consideration by hard rock jukebox bar patrons and adult R&B radio music directors as pop-radio fans and jam-band concertgoers. Per that last potential audience, though, he keeps every Black Holes track under four minutes; their arrangements are loose enough to accommodate further improvisation and interpolation. Cherry’s singing tops it with encouraging, positive vibes.