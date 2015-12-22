Carly Simon: Songs from the Trees: A Musical Memoir Collection (Rhino/Elektra)

Carly Simon’s career-spanning best-of album has an unusual twist. The two-CD set includes a booklet that references each track to a passage in her recently published memoir. It’s cross-marketing and a way of shedding light on the inception of her lyrics. Songs from the Trees includes one selection from her forgotten 1965 foray into recording as one half of the Simon Sisters and then tracks her career from 1971 through a brand-new song co-written with her son, Ben Taylor. Her most significant songs came from her first three solo albums, yielding such memorable pop hits as “That’s the Way I’ve Always Heard it Should Be,” “Anticipation,” “Legend in Your Own Time” and “You’re So Vain.”