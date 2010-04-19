Chris Burton Jácome

×

Guitarist ChrisBurton Jácome wanted to be the next Eddie Van Halen when he came of age in the’80suntil a different muse whispered in his ear. The Mexican-American musicianfound another route to display his dexterity on the frets in the probable musicof his distant ancestors, flamenco. Levantorepresents the music he composed for a traveling show of flamenco dance andmusic, and is organized into moody, passionate movements that mimic the peaksand rests of opera. Jácome learned much about flamenco during a sojourn amongSpanish Gypsies, yet his presentation is packaged as a contemporary auralexperience and is designed to draw new ears to this ancient music.



