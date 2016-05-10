Circus Maximus: Havoc (Frontiers Records)

With so many subgenres of progressive metal—and so many bands identifying themselves with that generic tag—it’s not easy to know where to begin navigating the musical maze. For starters, give Circus Maximus a listen. This melodic, high-energy group from Norway incorporates edgy arrangements and adventurous songwriting with monster hooks and clear, clean vocals. The songs on Havoc , the fourth album from Circus Maximus, serve as a prime introduction to this band. The title track ventures into aggressive pop with distorted vocals, electronic effects and a catchy chorus that borrows a bit from Def Leppard, while songs like “The Weight” and “Remember” reflect the group’s depth and breadth. That said, the new songs aren’t quite as memorable as older ones. Considering that Circus Maximus last released an album four years ago, longtime fans might be (slightly) disappointed.