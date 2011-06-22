Madison band Clovis Mann's third album continues its hybrid style of bluesy, jazzy, sometimes-reggae, jam-band rocking heavy on organ and guitar. They make a rich and varied hippie ruckus for trio with occasional guests, including choral accompaniment on a soul gospel rave-up that sounds like a lost Staple Singers/Band collaboration. Elsewhere, the lyrics lean toward moral and philosophical narratives that rise above Christian-market rock platitudes. Metamorphic bodes well for an engaging concert experience.