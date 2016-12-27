Club d'Elf: Live at Club Helsinki (Face Pelt Records)

Rather than copy ’60s rock bands, Club d’Elf brings psychedelia into the 21st century. The Boston-based unit also sounds like new millennial jazz while drawing from the improvisatory spirit and cool abrasive tones pioneered by Miles Davis as the ’60s slipped into the ’70s. On Live at Club Helsinki, Club d’Elf also shows hip-hop’s subtle influence. The psychedelic aspect shines through the unworldly twang of African string instruments, their acoustic tonalities juxtaposed against electronica. Pianist John Medeski plays a lead role on many tracks.