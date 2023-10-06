Combined Roots by Tony Brown

Photo: Tony Brown - Facebook Tony Brown Tony Brown

On his latest album, Madison expatriate Tony Brown turns to the ‘60s and early ‘70s for material. He was the state capital’s reggae main man for many years and continues to find avenues into the genre, especially along the route of R&B. Wilson Pickett’s 1966 hit “Ninety-Nine and a Half” opens Combined Roots on the upbeat without hitting ska velocity. The Spinners’ melancholy 1973 “I’ll Be Around” and Marvin Gaye’s probing 1971 hit “What’s Going On” get elastic reggae rhythms. Perhaps the most surprising inclusion is Brown’s lilting take on Bob Dylan’s 1969 country chart success, “Lay Lady Lay.” Throughout Combined Roots, Brown sings the material with sensitivity to the lyrics and creativity in presentation.

Tony Brown and the Roots Reggae Posse perform Oct. 12-13 at The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St., Madison.