Expand Creole Culture by Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard is a daughter of both Haitian and Louisiana Creole heritage, and she is a willfully independent artiste whose debut solo album, 2005’s Been a While, came out a year before Danity Kane, the homonymous first album from the R&B girl group she joined through a reality-TV show.

Her seventh solo album, Creole Culture, alloys those dualities into a musical substance more durable and variable than any single ethnic or genre identity could be.

Richard flaunts the shine of the substance immediately with “A Creole Culture Intro,” which is part afternoon-jazz stroll bounced along by tuba (a reflection of brass bands in New Orleans, her hometown) and part subwoofer-shaking bad-bitch rap with name-checking from Janet Jackson to Marvel vampire Blade.

She flaunts frequently, throwing serious EDM breakbeats under an icy cover of Chocolate Milk’s 1979 track “Groove City,” featuring one of its original writers and players—and her father—Frank Richard; stepping up to new (or newer) jack swing with early-Destiny’s Child sweetness, plus sympathetic male accompaniment from fellow reality-show alumnus Durand Bernarr, on “Baby, Can We?”; and folding a hint of Lionel Richie’s massive 1983 hit “All Night Long” into the Sade-smooth seduction of “Fiesta.”

Richard and former Tank and the Bangas vocalist Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph defiantly take “Chuuuuurch” through old-time gospel and space-station funk, but Richard also swivels her hips with morning-after satisfaction and hopeful romantic apprehension in the ska-tinted mellowness of “Enough.”

Her flourishes as a frontwoman come more through phrasing than through flamboyance: given chances to wring myriad melismas from the loss of belief in the heartbreak of “Faith in the Fire,” she chooses to fade her whispers into the Beckian alt-folk richness of the music.

That track closes Creole Culture with birdsong as if inviting the contemplation of all that preceded it. Dawn Richard knows she can move people to dance, and she proves she can get them to think, too.

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Stream Creole Culture here.