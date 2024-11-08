Expand Crescent City Jewels by Delfeayo Marsalis & Uptown Jazz Orchestra

With a pedigree qualifying him as New Orleans musical royalty, trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis leads his Uptown Jazz Orchestra in this vibrant celebration of the soul and spirit of his hometown. The second youngest of jazz’s legendary Marsalis Brothers assembled a cast of local musicians, both young and old, to make Crescent City Jewels an accessible tribute to the everyday people who contribute to New Orleans’ rich cultural pastiche.

Given Marsalis’s unquestioned bona fides, one would expect jazz to be front and center, and the album doesn’t disappoint on that score, boasting brassy big band arrangements that highlight a horn section that Nelson Riddle would have been proud to call his own. But Marsalis takes advantage of New Orleans’ diverse musical heritage, augmenting the Orchestra’s jazz with an appealing rhythm and blues sensibility. His secret weapon is vocalist Tonya Boyd-Cannon, whose soulful singing makes tracks like the funky “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” and the joyous “Valley of Prayers” album highlights.

Stream or download Crescent City Jewels at Amazon here.