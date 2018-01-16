Crookhaven: Crookhaven

Milwaukee singer Scott Dangerfield encountered French multi-instrumentalist Bertrand Legrand while both were visiting England and reconnected online to collaborate on original material. Thus, Crookhaven. The duo and their 11 supplementary musicians create soundscapes that take in classic folk textures, sprightly country, African rhythmic intricacies and other disparate sonic ingredients. The overall effect is seamlessly eclectic. The lyrics Dangerfield developed to accompany Legrand’s melodies range from sweet, when it comes to interpersonal intimacy, to transgressively playful about childhood memories. If this collaboration continues, it should be interesting to hear where Dangerfield and Legrand take it from here.