CSC Funk Band

This is the second full album from the Brooklyn-based retro jazz-rock act. Aside from the prelude of sound bites discussing Barack Obama's pot-smoking habits preceding "Choom Gang," it's an all-instrumental affair. The nine-piece band includes the novel addition of oboe to its trombone/alto sax horn section. Oboist Dave Kadden also adds some nice flute flourishes to "Ticket to Cabo" (dedicated to band favorite Sammy Hagar) and "Klip Winger." Echoes of War; Average White Band; and Blood, Sweat & Tears permeate the band's sound, the prime objective being to get the listener dancing to their funky workouts.