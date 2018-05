Mark G.E. is best known for his satirical new wave band, Xposed 4Heads. His other long-running musical project, Cyberchump, plays on an entirely different field. A long-distance collaboration with Jim Skeel, the Milwaukee-Kansas City duo records looping soundscapes that suggest eeriness, rainy days, foreboding, splinters of memory and fragments of hope. After sounds great alongside early recordings by Brian Eno and Robert Fripp.