What’s surprising about She’s So Unusual is how enjoyable it remains. One of the biggest hits of 1984 endures not for its state-of-the-era production and tinny synthesizers, but on the strength of good songs delivered convincingly. “Money Changes Everything” is classic, hook-laden pop rock; “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” remains irresistibly catchy; and the melancholy “Time After Time” has become a standard. As usual, the remixed bonus tracks padding out the reissue are inessential.