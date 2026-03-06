Expand D.E.D. City, by Los Frankies

The two Frankies of Los Frankies—guitarist and singer Frankie Clarke and frontman and lead guitarist Frankie Salazar—are also in a CBGB & OMFUG tribute band called the Gormandizers. That helps explain why D.E.D. City, their non-tribute band’s debut full-length, sounds in tune with Ye Olde Schoole Punke [sic times four].

Salazar and Clarke stay in tune via aptitude with punk attitude, which can be tricky. Fortunately, these two aren’t the sorts of chancers who spend more time perfecting a Sid Vicious sneer than they do sharpening the riffs that rip through even the thickest of snotty surfaces.

And the surface of the opener, “I’m on Drugs,” is as thick as Dead Boysian bravado, and as identifiable as the Ramonesian chants that set up another rhythm alongside the more obvious one established by the ready-steady-let’s-go duo of bassist Davide Cinci and drummer Miles Deiaco.

Just the title of another, “Gunna Wanna” [sic times two], evokes the scent of stale beer and the image of a dim bathroom coated in graffiti and band stickers, and the song almost physically manifests those sensory evocations in two minutes and 35 seconds.

The production, led by band members, neither fetishizes basement four-track crudity nor clearcoats everything in modern tech. It’s not difficult to discern more recent influences like Queens of the Stone Age in the giddy strut of “Kick the Stool” or the White Stripes in the marching stomp and fuzz-distorted vocals of “Dog City.”

Salazar and Clarke blend as well as bash together their voices and guitars, freshening up both ancient and recent musical history, and D.E.D. City ends with “Far Away (S.F.S.C.),” a pop-rock song with the sweet bite of later Redd Kross and Tommy Keene. Maybe that song will be part of someone else’s future tribute to the current L.A. punk scene.

Stream D.E.D. City here.