New York jazz bassist Dan Loomis is a prolific sideman and co-leader of several groups, including SPOKE and the Wee Trio. With the spoken-musical Job’s Trials, the narrative of the Adversary is recited by Daniel Breaker while a pair of vocalists scat and sing. Loomis’ combo provides a fluid, busy environment for the ancient story of temptation, misfortune and triumph. Loomis’ plucked contrabass is prominent, but guitarist Jeff Miles accents the narrative with some wild phrases.