Expand Dancing Alone on the Concrete by Stef Chura

The seven-year gap between Stef Chura’s second album, Midnight, and her third, Dancing Alone on the Concrete, can be explained by several events, including a global pandemic, cross-country moves, and first-time motherhood.

All those explanations melt when pressed against Chura’s indie-rock humidity. She neither overexposes her rough edges nor sands them down. She neither eschews organic prettiness nor glorifies plastic glossiness. And she neither transcribes straight from her diary nor generalizes to the point of mass-market meaninglessness.

Chura has chosen the right people to maintain the humidity. Apples in Stereo frontman Robert Schneider oversees much of the production with the light carefulness he applied as part of the alt-music Elephant 6 Recording Company, with insightful help from David Barbe (Sugar bassist, Drive-By Truckers’ go-to producer) and Andy LeMaster (Now It’s Overhead frontman).

LeMaster, Barbe, and Schneider also play on the record, and they bring in others: Elephant 6 alumni—Neutral Milk Hotel’s Scott Spillaine and the Olivia Tremor Control’s John Fernandes—contribute mellophone and clarinet, respectively, to “Babydoll,” while R.E.M.’s guitarist Peter Buck and bassist Mike Mills lend their jangly charm to “Danny.”

The guest stars wouldn’t be of any use if “Danny” wasn’t such a brassily contrite romantic ode with the melodicism of Marshall Crenshaw and Buddy Holly, but with Chura’s vocals veering close to the twang of Margo Price and Lydia Loveless; or if “Babydoll” wasn’t such a sugar snap of a pop-rock song.

Chura’s voice enhances every mood, from the piano-pushed, thousand-yard-stare desire of “Lovesick” and the casual dizziness within the grungy “Leadweight” to the concupiscent promises and blackmail threats amid the handclaps and Wurlitzer hops of “Thunder and Lightning.”

As sweet and tart and smart and neat as Dancing Along on the Concrete is, it goes by almost too quickly. Yet Stef Chura has made sure its pleasures will last. Seven years, if necessary.

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