Appleton Christian pop folkie Danen Kane approaches the faith angle broadly enough to make it onto adult contemporary and adult alt playlists. Rich, detailed production and a voice reminiscent of Gavin DeGraw give him mojo beyond the church market, and his way with a melody, hovering between Gordon Lightfoot and Dave Matthews, should hold him in good stead with most any listener. His more impressionistic and metaphorical lyrics also could attract those outside of his core demographic. Love Is Waiting is worthy of the national attention Kane is garnering.