×

DanielCros is a Spanish pianist and singer who, after a career in rock, discoveredthe music of one of his country’s former colonies, Cuba. His fifth album,recorded with Cuban expatriates as well as jazzmen from Cros’ homeland,conjures up the florid yet bittersweet emotions and rhythmic tempi of Cuba inan elegant set of original songs built around Cros’ piano and lonesome sketchesof Spain from his accompanists.