The bass is upfront in the mix on Brinks , the debut by Daniel Fortin, and little wonder. He’s considered one of Canada’s best bassists for his side work in pop as well as jazz. For Brinks he focuses on jazz, with studiously developed melodies riding an intricate web of percussion. Vibraphones lend the proceedings a cool touch. Each ensemble member plays a lead role in advancing the melody without succumbing to the “now-it’s-my-turn” syndrome of jazz soloing. Brinks is an ensemble album.