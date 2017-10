A veteran of the 1960s folk-blues revival, David Bromberg has been mining the territory lately called Americana for 50 years.

Considered a virtuoso on guitar, mandolin and strings of all sorts, Bromberg stays the course on Only Slightly Mad, adding a few original numbers to a set of songs drawn from blues, folk, bluegrass and country. His performances are confident and well considered, the work of a master at his craft.

David Bromberg performs 8 p.m., Nov. 14 at Shank Hall.