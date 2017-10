One might hope that a folk album with such a confrontational title would be something of a laugh riot. Instead, it’s more of a minor ruckus from Minnesota-via-Wisconsin folkster David Stoddard. The fun he pokes at NASCAR, Thanksgiving, materialism and reality TV are mostly good-natured. Garrison Keillor fans should appreciate Stoddard's gentle barbs. Elsewhere, it's a little more hit than miss when it comes to Stoddard's less-comedic reflections on life and love.