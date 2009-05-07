No stranger to Wisconsin's club scene, the veteran Minnesota trio Dazy Head Mazy continues to make rootsy, feel-good heartland rock on its fourth CD, Mercury Said 65-a smooth and instantly familiar collection of 12 nostalgic, cynical and catchy songs. Bigger groups such as Hootie & the Blowfish, Sister Hazel and even R.E.M. and Dave Matthews Band have trod these smooth trails for years, but that's no reason to overlook Dazy Head Mazy.

Will Bauermeister-the band's songwriter, guitarist and lead vocalist-possesses a dusty, Darius Rucker-like voice that gives these tunes a lived-in feel. And the bouncy guitars and churning drums of "Goliath" just may remind you of this state's favorite sons, the BoDeans. Acoustic strumming, layered harmonies and sing-along choruses abound-especially on "Everybody Wants to Be a Bartender," "Thank You for Lisa," "Fall on Alabaster" and "Underwear." All good enough reasons to take this disc on your next windows-down road trip across the Wisconsin-Minnesota border.