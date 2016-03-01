Dean Richard: Driving Through the Storm (T&R Records)

Waukesha’s Dean Richard released his first album in 1979 and time hasn’t caught up much with his sound on his third and latest, Driving Through The Storm . Richard remains a troubadour, taking cues from rock’s post-hippie fraternization with folk, country and electric blues like the singer-songwriters of Southern California’s Laurel Canyon. Richard’s music sometimes sounds like it could have come from freshly discovered John Stewart or Bob Welch sessions. That his songs of gratitude, regret, remembrance and chagrin sound like those of a man in his autumnal years makes his somewhat nostalgic sonic backdrop apt. Background vocals from such local talent as Julie Thompson smooth his rough, sometimes slightly arch edge.