Deano & Jo

Here we are in June and the early favorite for album of the year is an unassuming self-titled collection of songs by Deano and Jo, aka Dean Schlabowske (of Chicago’s Waco Brothers—he also has erstwhile roots in Milwaukee’s ‘80s music scene) and Jo Walston (of Austin’s Meat Purveyors).

Now based in Louisiana, the duo have crafted an album of Schlabowske’s originals and choice covers that recalls the days when AM country radio was a melting pot straddling tradition while leaning cautiously into the future, and lousy with duet acts like George & Tammy, Loretta & Faron, Porter & Dolly and Glen and Bobbie.

Brimming with honky tonk shuffles, snappy instrumentation and heartfelt ballads, their duets are a natural blend. “Murline” suggests a Gram and Emmylou outtake. Deano’s spotlight tune vocals recall legendary country music archetypes without falling prey to cheap nostalgia. The prize in the crackerjacks though are Jo’s feature songs. The sincerity is genuine; “I Just Can’t Let You Go” is reminiscent of Begonias, the overlooked gem of an album by Caitlin Cary & Thad Cockrell. Other times Jo romps wild like Rose Maddox on “Down, Down, Down.”

A complaint? At a mere baker’s dozen tunes, the album is over too quickly. Leave us wanting more, I guess.

Stream or download Deano & Jo on Amazon (available June 30).