Dear Meadowlark by The Wildwoods

Straight out of Lincoln, Neb., The Wildwoods—husband-wife duo Noah (guitar) and Chloe (violin) Gose, accompanied by Andrew Vaggalis on upright bass—make sweet-sounding Americana-folk music. The trio’s laid-back fourth full-length album, Dear Meadowlark, reflects such influences as Nickel Creek, Mumford & Sons and Wisconsin’s own Bon Iver. These 11 songs are wholly rooted in the group’s personal experiences navigating adulthood, marriage and homesickness. Yet, the overall vibe is as warm as a mid-afternoon springtime sun. The album opens with “Meadowlark,” a 78-second a cappella piece that showcases all three voices yet emphasizes Chloe’s. Indeed, her rustic vocals dominate, carrying melodies and harmonies that will gently inhabit your spirit. Guest musicians give the album added maturity and depth, with flourishes of percussion, cello, organ and steel guitar accenting more upbeat songs like “Poster Child,” “Hideaway” and “I Will Follow You to Willow.”

The Wildwoods will perform at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield on Friday, May 2.

Stream or download Meadowlark here.