Expand Dear Mr. Bennett, by John Pizzarelli

Guitarist John Pizzarelli has family ties with Tony Bennett. His father, jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, was a sideman for Bennett on several of the singer’s ‘60s LPs. To honor the centennial of Bennett’s birth, Pizzarelli recorded 12 songs from the late vocalist’s songbook. Some are instantly familiar—“Watch What Happens,” “The Best is Yet to Come” and of course “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”—and others less so but no less worthy. Accompanied by pianist Isaiah J. Thompson and bassist Mike Karn, Pizzarelli is no Bennett behind the microphone. but his vocals are fine and expressive; his joyous guitar-led arrangements are in synch with the material and offer heartfelt tribute to one of America’s greatest singers.

Get Dear Mr. Bennett on Amazon here.