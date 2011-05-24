Dengue Fever blends elements of Southeast Asia into potentially classic songs drawing on the pop, garage, surf and psychedelic rock of the '60s. Cambodian singer Chhom Nimol's powerful voice rises with the grace of a dolphin from waves of irresistible hooks, memorable melodies and meaningful lyrics. Unlike so many bands whose eclecticism is loose-knit, patchy and scatterbrained, Dengue Fever has achieved a tightly focused sound, distilling their influences into hypnotic rock whose deep roots never sound retro.