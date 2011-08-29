As a guitarist, producer and arranger, Dennis Coffey can claim responsibility for a significant chunk of '60s and '70s soul and rock. With his Detroit Guitar Band, the instrumental hits "Scorpio" and "Taurus" made trippy R&B into spooky dance music. His first album in 22 years returns him stylistically to those days. Guest singers with a yen for sounds from that same era accompany the fuzzy, trebly reverb of his ax. Milwaukee's own retro-minded funkateers, Kings Go Forth, also collaborate with Coffey, and euphonious sparks fly. Coffey may be on a journey back to the past, but it resonates with sexy vibes and grooves that continue to influence what goes down today.