Dick Eliot and Friends: I’ll Remember April

As one of Milwaukee’s under-sung treasures, guitarist Dick Eliot has mastered the emotional artistry of his music as well as the craft of playing it well. I’ll Remember April , a new album of standards, showcases his mastery of intimate small-combo jazz. One guesses his repertoire hasn’t changed radically since the 1950s, but that he has grown into the material as he confidently leafs through the songbooks of Sammy Cahn, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Anthony Newley. Produced by another local veteran, Gary Tanin, I’ll Remember April sounds clear, crisp and upfront, giving listeners a seat at the table next to the bandstand.

Dick Eliot’s CD release party will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25 at Country Clare Irish Inn & Pub, 1234 N. Astor St. Eliot will be accompanied by musical guests including Andy LoDuca, Mike Britz, Johnny Rico and Don Eliot.