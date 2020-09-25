'Django Shift' by Rez Abbasi

Django Reinhardt remains—decades after his death—one of jazz’s most distinctive guitarists. On his 15th album as band leader, Rez Abbasi pays homage to the Franco-Roma master, performing seven of Reinhardt’s melodies plus a pair by his contemporaries, Ion Ivanovici’s “Anniversary Song” and Kurt Weill’s “September Song.” Django Shift fulfills a phrase overworked in lazy arts criticism—contemporary yet classic. The material and Abbasi’s playing are accompanied by Neil Alexander’s subtle deployment of electronics, nudging the sound into the present day.

To read more album reviews, click here.

To read more articles by David Luhrssen, click here.