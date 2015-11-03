The Dolomites: The Japan Years, Volumes I-III

The Dolomites are a band whose existence would have been unlikely until recently. Its members are scattered across the globe but maintain the band via the Net. As his name suggests, bandleader Stevhen Koji Baianu has family ties that span continents. Focusing on accordion, an instrument applicable from Japan through Romania, Baianu waltzes through gruffly sung cabaret music built out of minor keys and rough timbres, maintaining the edge of musicians who grew up under punk rock’s spell. The Dolomites aren’t rooted in any time or place but in their deeply felt evocations of cultures and times.