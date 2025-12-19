Expand Dolores, by Holly and The Nice Lions

Dolores opens with a rhythm riff that brings Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” to mind and a vocal by Holly Trasti that maintains the ominous mood. She fronts Green Bay’s Holly and The Nice Lions with a confident, threatening snarl, summoning memories of The Avengers and other first-generation woman-led punk bands that delivered melodies in bracing power surges. With bassist Steven Spoerl and drummer Travis Pashek keeping furious time, Trasti lays down grungy rhythm guitar with an occasional piercing lead. Milwaukee expat Paul McComas adds “atonal saxophone” for a hint of avant-jazz.

Stream Dolores here.