Expand Doom Country by Hudson Freeman

Hudson Freeman used to be just another singer-songwriter living in Brooklyn. In May 2025, he released his then-latest album, Is a Folk Artist, and not many people noticed. It wasn’t until late August 2025 that an Instagram video he posted—of him, standing amid Indiana farmland, guitar held high while he played “If You Know Me”—became a viral sensation.

The song was downhome in a way that defied a repulsive term like “viral sensation,” and Freeman’s new album, Doom Country, holds that defiance steadily. His life before New York City included traveling from Texas to Africa with his evangelical missionary parents and attending college in Missouri, and his music still reflects that Southern and Midwestern background.

It also reflects decidedly mixed feelings about his upbringing: “Left Behind” opens Doom Country in a haze of clinking empty bottles and static mixed with talk-radio yammering before Freeman, over rough acoustic guitar, creakily murmurs “You caught me naked, thinking/I’d been raptured too.” And he sounds disappointed that he had not been.

Co-producing with like-minded indie soundmen Ephraim McFarland and Harper James, the latter also the mixer for “If You Know Me,” Freeman combines the curated raggedness of Uncle Tupelo’s Still Feel Gone with an experienced NYC dweller’s appreciation for noises that bubble out of alleys and up from street corners.

Those noises include guitar squalling over the frenzied strummed rhythm of “I-40,” woodwinds rising like pigeons into the increasingly windswept ballad “Turning Green,” and trombone drifting through the melancholy smiles and piano dustings of “Celebration City.”

Freeman navigates the noises and his emotions with a smart pedestrian’s adroitness, whether contrite and quiet on “Wrong Side” or raising his voice over the grungy din of the title track. He’s still just another singer-songwriter living in Brooklyn, but now he stands out like a golden hayseed against the skyline.

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Get Doom Country on Amazon here.