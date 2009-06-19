Every now and again, a recording artist knows exactly how to describe his or her music. Milwaukee's Douglas King calls his gentle way with a piano "new age classical ambient acoustic keyboard music." The 37 selections on Resonant Hush last about 76 minutes, and King delivers motifs with just enough embellishment to give his miniature melodies a heft that might otherwise escape them. King calls the tunes "spontaneous moments that were captured," and it's easy to imagine them being captured while the listener is shopping for high-end household accessories or receiving an indulgent spa treatment. It's the kind of quality that makes Resonant Hush a fitting match by combining King's pianistic imagination with his audience's need for pleasant, unobtrusive background sounds for their lives. That King donates all of his CD profits to a hospice organization only sweetens the deal.