Accomplished Serbian guitarist Dusan Jevtovic recorded Live at Home in his home town, Kragujevac, backed by a tight ensemble. Jevtovic is on the hard edge of fusion, drawing moments of fluid distortion amidst flurries of melody from his instrument. His staccato outbursts are set against the almost hypnotic backdrop of Vasil Hadzimanov’s keyboards. Hadzimanov also gets his moments in the spotlight, exploring the evanescent trails of the compositions with piercing tones.