You can hear the heartland in singer-songwriter Dustin Lee's clear, deep and comforting voice. The veteran of several bands in Iowa and Illinois, Lee moved to Milwaukee about two years ago and recently teamed up with other area musicians (including guitarist Peter Mulvey and keyboardist Rick Forkes) to record On My Way Back Home, his first commercial release.

With earnest, honest and often sparse songs about growing up where life moves slowly, a farmer losing his crops and childhood nostalgia, On My Way Back Home celebrates simplicity and effectively serves as the perfect soundtrack to the recession of 2009. Lee's warm delivery is laced with familiarity, and his brand of rootsy acoustic folk-some listeners might call this "Americana"-boasts broad appeal. Minimal electric instrumentation allows Lee's vibrant melodies, compelling voice and muscular acoustic guitar to carry these memorable songs.

CD-release party at Twisted Fork on Saturday, May 23.