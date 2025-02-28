Expand 'Dystopia 31' by Muellercraft 'Dystopia 31' by Muellercraft

A rock opera in two acts? From Milwaukee? Released digitally and as a two-CD set, Dystopia 31 is true to its title, a story in songs about a bleak future—or is it the present? The lyrics announce a Brave New World of surveillance, cybersex, instant ecstasy and virtual everything. “We need to find a new paradigm—a new way to live,” the narrator insists.

Muellercraft is multi-instrumentalist Jay Mueller with assistance on vocals from family and friends. Synthesizers play a lead role in a project reminiscent of a ‘70s progressive rock concept album. However, Muellercraft isn’t stuck in 1975 but has absorbed more recent influences, especially new wave melodies and synth pop beats. Perhaps more importantly, it catches the mood of our moment. Dystopia 31’s release party will be 7-10 p.m., March 8 at Camp Bar Shorewood, 4044 N. Oakland Ave.

Stream or download Dystopia 31 here.