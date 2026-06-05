Expand Echoes, by Harry Skoler

With Echoes, clarinetist Harry Skoler honors by imitation the artists he loves. Most of the 14 selections, composed by Skoler and producer Walter Smith III, are dedicated to specific jazz artists.

“Study in Orange” for Bill Evans transposes the pianist’s lush style into a format for bass, drums, electric guitar and clarinet. Bill Frisell’s filigreed guitar suggests notes Evan might have played on piano; Dezon Douglas and Jonathan Blake’s rhythm section provide sympathetic support and embellishment in a perfect realization of emotionally cool jazz for the present moment. “Everything’s Cool, Everything’s Cool” for Rahsaan Roland Kirk is quirkier, funkier. Unascribed to any mentor, “Evocation” sounds a lot like a Henry Mancini melody.

Naturally, Skoler devotes one track to jazz’s most popular clarinetist, Benny Goodman. The cheerful “Waiting Patiently” takes the clarinet to places outside but not entirely alien to Goodman’s repertoire.

Get Echoes here.