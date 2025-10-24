Expand Echoes of Conscience by Maledictis

The brainchild of vocalist/guitarist John Marszalkowski (ex-Orphonic Orchestra), Maledictis is a Milwaukee-based chamber-rock project that blends strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion, piano, choir and organ with alternative rock arrangements and symphonic sensibilities. Sound intriguing? Well, it is. For Echoes of Conscience—a sweeping album with 15 loosely connected songs spanning a mere 49 minutes—Marszalkowski gathered about two dozen of his musical and singing friends and recorded their parts at spaces in and around Milwaukee. Kara Melodic (I swear that’s how she’s listed in the album credits!) delivers lead vocal performances that soar above the grandiosity without taking songs in overwrought directions. She shines particularly bright on the epic ballad “I Miss Us,” featuring additional vocals from Marszalkowski. Echoes of Conscience is not a passive listen; there is so much going on in nearly every track that you’ll want to make sure you pay attention and hear everything.

John Marszalkowski and some of the musicians who played on Echoes of Conscience will host an online listening party via Bandcamp on Nov. 5.

Stream Echoes of Conscience here.