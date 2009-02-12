Eric Blowtorch and the Welders

The trail end of 2008 saw the RIAA confirm that sales of vinyl records are surging. Sure, CDs and MP3s are convenient, but all you have to do is listen to vinyl to confirm its sonic superiority. Look no further than Milwaukee's own Eric Blowtorch, who has released a 7" vinyl slab of reggae flavor. The A-side "Salt Water" skanks along with a throbbing rhythm section as Blowtorch sings of dread on the high seas. The flip side is a dub-crazy version led by a melodica riff that fades into ghostly piano and Echoplexed vocals. While some artists talk about it, Blowtorch has staked out a decades-long career by consistently releasing records that refine his vision. A full-length album is in the works.