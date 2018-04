Chicago jazz singer Erin McDougald has a way with melodies, teasing the sensuality from lyrics and bopping rhythmically like a saxophonist gliding through a solo. On her fourth album, Outside the Soiree, she’s backed by a classic nightclub jazz lineup—piano, bass, drums, sax and tinkling vibes. She performs a tender “Begin the Beguine” and a dreamy, Latin-infused “Brother Can You Spare a Dime,” and adds a few of her own numbers to the songbook.