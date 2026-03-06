Expand Euphonic Gumbo, by Julie Benko

Few cities have a soul, sound and feel like New Orleans: beignets and coffee, French and Spanish architecture, history and ghosts, but more than anything, jazz and Blues. Julie Benko, a Broadway star and vocalist, released her love letter to the metropolis on the bayou, Euphonic Gumbo, celebrating jazz, Cajun folk and blues.

This is Benko’s fourth album, joining a litany of her other musical and theater work. Highly acclaimed as an actress, Benko was named a 2022 breakout star in theatre by the New York Times and was featured on Crain’s New York business’s 40 under 40.

This album takes listeners to the streets of the Big Easy, to the narrow, vibrant and comfortably chaotic streets of the French Quarter. With all the tracks recorded live, it enthralls listeners in the comfortable groove of the city juxtaposed with the chaotic movement of the area. One could perfectly well find themselves at a seat in Cafe Dumonde or along the steps facing Jackson Park, the music as either the show or the backdrop.

A strong and full voice, Benko sings beautifully on the “The Lakes of Pontchartrain,” and matches the excited bustle of “Ticklin’ Time.” On “J’ai Passe Devant Ta Porte” the old time sound of the accordion is matched with soft French lyrics and strings backing up the sound.

The album, like the great city of New Orleans, is rich in diversity and excitement. For those that have been to the Crescent City, it provides a soundtrack that will evoke memories of the groovy town and for those that have not, a prelude to the adventure that awaits.

Stream Euphonic Gumbo here.