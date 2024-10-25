Expand “Everything Looks Better in the Dark” by Combustor “Everything Looks Better in the Dark” by Combustor

Kevn Kinney became something of a star in the South on the strength of his solo albums and his Atlanta-based band, Drivin’ n’ Cryin.’ He has gained admirers around the world for his songwriting, so much so that a projected four volume tribute album set began rolling out last year, featuring renditions of Kinney songs by R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, Drive-by Truckers’ Patterson Hood along with Alejandro Escovedo, Wreckless Eric and others.

Reared in Milwaukee, Kinney blew town in the early ‘80s after leaving a positive impression on the local punk scene with his first band, The Prosecutors. A newish Milwaukee band whose members emerged from that scene have joined the Kinney tribute series with a recording of a Prosecutors’ song, “Everything Looks Better in the Dark.”

A close listen reveals that Kinney was already on his way to becoming a profound songwriter with lyrics that insist on further reflection of our everyday lives. Combustor’s version is tightly compressed, charged-up by a pair of short, sustained hard rock guitar solos and delivered with vocal urgency. “Everything Looks Better in the Dark” is proof than in rock, a lot can be said within three tight-packed minutes.