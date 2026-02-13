Expand Everywhere Isn’t Texas, by August Ponthier

Whatever the reasons for the parting of ways between singer-songwriter August Ponthier and Interscope Records, which released Ponthier’s first three EPs, the quality of the music cannot plausibly be one of them: Everywhere Isn’t Texas, Ponthier’s first LP, is modern pop of nearly instant accessibility.

Last year, Ponthier came out as nonbinary and changed their first name from Allison, but they haven’t become strident. With producers like Matthew Neighbour and Laiko (who have previously worked with Lord Huron and Doechii, respectively) and co-writers like Ethan Gruska and Dan Wilson (who have written for or with Shawn Mendes and just about everyone else, respectively), they create with slick assurance.

Their voice embodies that assurance: almost as intelligently inviting as Laufey’s, nearly as coyly pop-smart as Sabrina Carpenter’s, and just about as gently twangy as fellow native Texan Kacey Musgraves’, it melts into the contours of the music the way artisanal butter melts into freshly baked sourdough.

Ponthier does not, however, allow each song to melt too much into the others. “I’m Crying, Are You?” has a snappy beat akin to that of Katy Perry’s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.),” with less clutter and wryer observations; “Betty” slips something polyrhythmic into adult-contemporary sweetness; and “Ribbons and Taxes” adorns a deeply felt midtempo bassline with droplets of banjo and chimes of guitar.

Their ballads have scar-tissue impact, with the folk-pop numbers “Angry Man” and “Bloodline” joining hands across resigned realizations that coming to terms with the past doesn’t necessarily mean making any peace with it.

Ponthier could stand to be brasher. In the syrupy strut of “Handsome,” they name-check Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, and Oscar Issac before announcing that “there’s a new ‘It Boy’ in town and … she’s a lesbian!” Amid the creamy confidence of Everywhere Isn’t Texas, that line is campy spice for a different meal, even if the one they serve is satisfying.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Buy Everywhere Isn't Texas here.