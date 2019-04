Born in Brazil, coming of age in Mexico and now living in the U.S., guitarist-vocalist Frederico7’s music echoes his migratory life. His bilingual song collection, Exótico Americano, features wiry funk bass lines, warm tropical tones, dreamy rock guitar and vocals that shift easily between rap and cool balladry. A hint of psychedelia wafts through the album, which manages to flow coherently in the face of myriad influences.

