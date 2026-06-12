Expand Faith Size, by Under5ive

Gospel hip-hop is nothing new. But if there has never before been a sanctified rapper who happens to be a homeschooling mother of multiple kids who claims she spits her bars strictly for fun, eschewing even notoriety in the economy of scale in the scene she inhabits, Milwaukee has one of those.

That M.C., Under5ive (named for her diminutive height, presumably), is no neophyte either. After years of dropping loose tracks and at least one EP, as well as vlogging about both her artistry and happily married life, she dropped a full-length project in Faith Size. Its 15 tracks should appeal beyond any perceived novelty or niche designation.

Her breath control allows her entree into rhyming styles far beyond the shouty early approach that landed her some TV coverage on Trinity Broadcasting Network. And though it might be enough for Under5ive to offer an alternative to the sexualized, transactional approach that dominates feminine rap in the mainstream, she does so with humor and broaching topics that may cross the minds of listeners beyond her fellow church folk.

Perhaps most prominently, her questioning of the value of fame and putting credence in the famous is a deserved challenge to hip-hop culture and our socially-mediated culture overall. The irony is that Under5ive is making music of high enough quality to deserve greater notoriety herself. Kudos extend to her label's founder Brinson Wright, for production varied enough to showcase his charge's manifold flows. Be it blaxploitation soundtrack style funk, a revival of the Middle Eastern motifs hip-hop briefly made fashionable at the turn of the century, glitches that recalls a ‘90s video game on the fritz, or Cash Money Records-styled urban electronica, Wright is down with it, and Under5ive, up for the same.

Listen to Faith Size here.