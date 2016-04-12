Fanfare Ciocarlia: Onward to Mars! (Asphalt Tango)

Vocalized with demented frenzy by Gypsy singer Iulian Canaf, Fanfare Ciocarlia’s “I Put a Spell on You” is in the running for most ghoulish rendition of the Screamin’ Jay Hawkins song. It’s a good choice for the Romanian band, given that Hawkins’ herky-jerky rhythm had more in common with Balkan brass than R&B. Fanfare Ciocarlia range widely in influences: Everything sounds Balkan, infused with Eastern modes, yet one can hear echoes of doo-wop, funk, jazz and Latin America as the band lays down an oddly joyful yet sometimes melancholy party groove.