Doyou still thrill to ’80s-era Whitesnake, Dio, Queensryche and Iron Maiden? ThenFirewind should slot neatly into your head-banging collection. What this Greekpowerhouse lacks in originality, it makes up for with a commitment to keepingmelodic hard rock and heavy metal alive in an increasingly disparate musicaluniverse. With leather-lunged Apollo Papathanasio on vocals (think DavidCoverdale meets Bruce Dickinson) and guitarist Gus G. slicing through thespeakers with bombastic solos and massive power chords, Firewind flauntsfamiliarity. Dark and heavy cuts like “Into the Fire” and “The Silent Code”complement less-intense tracks such as “Life Foreclosed” and “My Loneliness.”Anthems like “Head Up High” and “Remembered” sound ready for arenas.

Anill-conceived cover of Michael Sembello’s “Maniac” from the Flashdance soundtrack notwithstanding, The Premonition offers a refreshing take on a genre that once ruledthe world.



