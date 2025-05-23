Expand Floating World Live by Soft Machine 'Floating World Live' by Soft Machine

Originally released in 2006, this live recording from 1975, newly remastered and reissued, documents England’s ever-morphing Soft Machine during one of its many transitions. Born amidst the open-ended psychedelia of the ‘60s, Soft Machine soon turned toward jazz and offered some of Britain’s—and the world’s—best fusion.

Floating World Live was recorded after the departure of founding drummer Robert Wyatt and an early group member, saxophonist Elton Dean. Soft Machine carried on without them on this live set, recorded in Bremen, northwest Germany. The music displays varied dynamics, from the gentle hum of Mike Ratledge’s synthesizer on “The Floating World” to Allan Holdsworth’s fretboard fury on “Land of the Bag Snake.” Drummer John Marshall and six-string bassist easily shift gears and tempo, from supple accompaniment to clamorous lead roles. Holdsworth switches from guitar to bewitching violin on “The Man Who Waved at Trains” as Karl Jenkins keeps time on electric piano before launching into a lacerating sax solo.

The tracks on Floating World Live flow from one into another like a semi-improvised suite.

